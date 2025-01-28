Open Menu

UN Chief Expresses Concern Over US Freeze On Foreign Aid

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 01:45 AM

UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on foreign aid

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) UN Chief Antonio Guterres Monday voiced concern over the US freeze on foreign aid, urging additional exemptions for critical development and humanitarian activities.

Guterres "notes with concern the announcement of a pause in US foreign assistance," his spokesman said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General calls for additional exemptions to be considered to ensure the continued delivery of critical development and humanitarian activities."

Guterres said help is essential for "the most vulnerable communities around the world, whose lives and livelihoods depend on this support."

Related Topics

World United Nations

Recent Stories

UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on forei ..

UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on foreign aid

4 minutes ago
 UAE's efforts in promoting human rights regionally ..

UAE's efforts in promoting human rights regionally, internationally recognised

4 minutes ago
 Eagle Hills announces over $5.5 billion investmen ..

Eagle Hills announces over $5.5 billion investment in Georgia

19 minutes ago
 ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED ..

ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED1.2 billion in 2024

1 hour ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi furthers capacity building efforts o ..

DCT Abu Dhabi furthers capacity building efforts on earthen architecture conserv ..

2 hours ago
 1500 representatives from ICAO member states to ga ..

1500 representatives from ICAO member states to gather in Abu Dhabi in February ..

2 hours ago
Over 350 UNICEF aid trucks entered Gaza Strip in f ..

Over 350 UNICEF aid trucks entered Gaza Strip in first of ceasefire

2 hours ago
 'A bad dream': Russian troops threaten Dnipropetro ..

'A bad dream': Russian troops threaten Dnipropetrovsk

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed reviews strategy of Emirates Cou ..

Mansour bin Zayed reviews strategy of Emirates Council for Balanced Development

2 hours ago
 Attock court sentenced 9-year to drug peddler

Attock court sentenced 9-year to drug peddler

2 hours ago
 Progressive farmers getting double production: Dr ..

Progressive farmers getting double production: Dr Sarwar

2 hours ago
 DC Sheikhupura listened citizen's concerns

DC Sheikhupura listened citizen's concerns

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East