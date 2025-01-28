UN Chief Expresses Concern Over US Freeze On Foreign Aid
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 01:45 AM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) UN Chief Antonio Guterres Monday voiced concern over the US freeze on foreign aid, urging additional exemptions for critical development and humanitarian activities.
Guterres "notes with concern the announcement of a pause in US foreign assistance," his spokesman said in a statement.
"The Secretary-General calls for additional exemptions to be considered to ensure the continued delivery of critical development and humanitarian activities."
Guterres said help is essential for "the most vulnerable communities around the world, whose lives and livelihoods depend on this support."
