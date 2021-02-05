UN Chief renews commitment to supporting Palestinians, Israelis to resolve conflict

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2021) The Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres said that the UN remains committed to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to resolve the conflict in pursuit of the vision of two States and the achievement of permanent and just peace.

The UN Chief made the remarks as addressed the opening session of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People (CEIRPP).