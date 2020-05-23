UN Chief salutes global prayer for humanity

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2020) UN Secretary-General António Guterres has saluted the efforts of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity for the 14 May Global prayer for Humanity, "as inspired by the interfaith leadership of His Holiness Pope Francis, the Grand Imam of Al Azhar Sheikh Ahmed Al Tayeb, and many others."

In a statement following a virtual meeting with the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) Member States, the UN Chief said, "Indeed, this pandemic has demonstrated our inter-connections, our inter-dependence, and also our fragility. Our world is like one body.

"As long as one part is affected by this virus, we all are affected. Now more than ever, solidarity and unity must be our leading principles.

Solidarity for a large-scale, coordinated and comprehensive health response, guided by the WHO, with a focus on developing countries, pooling our efforts for those at greatest risk, and strengthening health systems as well as our humanitarian response."

The United Arab Emirates is the current chair of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

In response to calls from the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity to pray for humanity on 14th May, millions of people of all races, colours, ethnicities, and nationalities stood together in an unprecedented event to pray, fast and supplicate to God for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to guide and inspire scientists to find a vaccine.