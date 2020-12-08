UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Spotlights ‘critical Role’ Of Aviation In Pandemic Recovery

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 06:15 PM

UN chief spotlights ‘critical role’ of aviation in pandemic recovery

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2020) The UN Secretary-General has called for greater support for the aviation sector, badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, to allow it to better weather the global economic crisis sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Aviation is an important engine of our world, and will play a critical role in lifting the world to recovery from COVID-19. Let us ensure it receives the support it needs to keep the world’s nations connected and united," Secretary-General António Guterres said in a message commemorating Monday’s International Civil Aviation Day.

The sector has been hit hard by the coronavirus, which has disrupted travel, the transportation industry overall, and operations of airlines and airports globally.

According to the International Civil Aviation Organization, ICAO, a specialised UN agency, passenger seat capacity is down about 51 percent, entailing staggering economic losses of around $390 billion this year.

In response, countries must "act urgently" to sustain their air transport sectors from the challenges thrown up by the pandemic, said the Secretary-General.

He stressed that such actions must keep the battle against climate change in mind.

"Recovery from the pandemic is simultaneously an opportunity for climate action, including to make global aviation more resilient and sustainable as a key part of efforts to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change," said Mr.

Guterres.

The UN chief also welcomed recent announcements by members of the aviation community to net-zero emissions, and called on the entire sector to commit to net zero by 2050 as well as to develop a strategy aligned with the Paris Agreement.

Cooperation between governments and the industry will be essential to achieve a timely transition, he added.

Mr. Guterres also emphasised the role played by international aviation in everyday lives, allowing people to discover the world and its cultures, connecting societies through travel and trade, and advancing access to food, education and healthcare.

"These benefits are critical to every country’s attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs," Mr. Guterres said.

International Civil Aviation Day, observed on 7 December every year, was established by the UN General Assembly in 1996, recognizing the importance of international civil aviation to sustainable development.

The date also marks the anniversary of the 1944 signing of the Convention on International Civil Aviation, in Chicago, the United States.

Related Topics

Assembly Weather World United Nations Education Paris Chicago United States December From Agreement Industry Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Forbes' Asia 100 Digital stars list mentions Mahi ..

10 minutes ago

The Arts Councils who are not working for the prom ..

23 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif suggests all resignations be submitte ..

34 minutes ago

10,000 news items in over a dozen languages appear ..

35 minutes ago

SEC approves draft contract for organising sale in ..

50 minutes ago

Smart Dubai launches Integration Platform as a Ser ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.