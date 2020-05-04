UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Supports Higher Committee Of Human Fraternity’s Call To Pray For Humanity On 14th May

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

UN Chief supports Higher Committee of Human Fraternity’s call to pray for humanity on 14th May

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 3rd May 2020 (WAM) – The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has supported the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity’s call to pray for humanity on Thursday, 14th May, following a similar gesture by Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders.

Guterres tweeted on Sunday, "In difficult times, we must stand together for peace, humanity & solidarity. I join His Holiness Pope Francis (@Pontifex) and the Grand Imam of Al Azhar Sheikh Ahmed Al Tayeb in their support for the Prayer for Humanity this 14 May – a moment for reflection, hope, and faith."

Pope Francis and Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb had already welcomed the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity’s initiative.

Earlier on Sunday, the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity called on people all over the world to pray to God for an end to the COVID-19, pandemic, noting that the world is facing a great danger that threatens the lives of millions of people.

On Facebook, Dr. el-Tayeb said, "I welcome the noble humanitarian call made by the committee to invite people around the world to pray, supplicate for the good of all humanity and do good for the sake of Allah Almighty, in order to eliminate this pandemic from the entire world."

In turn, Pope Francis said, "Because prayer is a universal value, I welcome the committee's call to believers of all faiths to be spiritually united on 14th May, a day of prayer, fasting and charitable work, to pray to God to help humankind overcome the coronavirus pandemic," he added.

The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity invited believers of the world of all faiths to make Thursday, 14th May, "a day for fasting, prayers, and supplications for the good of all humanity."

The Committee said, "Each one, from wherever they are and according to the teachings of their religion, faith, or sect, should appeal to God to lift this pandemic off us and the entire world, to rescue us all from this adversity."

The Committee called on people to supplicate to God "to inspire scientists to find a cure that can turn back this disease, and to save the whole world from the health, economic, and human repercussions of this serious pandemic."

The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity was established last year as a concrete response to the Document on Human Fraternity signed by Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar.

The Committee comprises a diverse set of international religious leaders, educational scholars and cultural leaders who were inspired by the Document on Human Fraternity, and are dedicated to sharing its message of mutual understanding and peace.

Related Topics

World United Nations Facebook Abu Dhabi Cure May Sunday 2020 God Prayer Church Muslim All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreign merchandise trade ..

31 minutes ago

Thousands join Facebook campaign, &quot;Filipinos ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in Petersburg Climate Dialogue

1 hour ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Pope Francis welcome Highe ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Ports signs virtual declaration to keep ..

3 hours ago

SCI distributes 250,000 Iftar meals in first ten d ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.