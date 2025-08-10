UN Chief Welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Deal
Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2025 | 02:00 AM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2025) António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, has welcomed the agreement reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan, brokered by the United States and signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
The Secretary-General commended the commitment of President Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan to dialogue and confidence-building, and praised the efforts made by US President Donald Trump in facilitating the agreement.
Recent Stories
UN chief welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal
UAE leaders congratulate President of Singapore on National Day
UAE welcomes announcement of peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia
Formula Pakistan launches to revolutionize STEM education for Pakistani youth
Algeria, Fatima Group sign MoU to boost phosphate fertilizer production
Empowering communities: SRSO completes climate change project & celebrates Indep ..
SUPARCO, HBL Microfinance Bank partner to launch Pakistan’s first Satellite-Po ..
Japanese delegation explores investment in KP
First phase of Hajj application process concludes with over 71,000 submissions
Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan confined him at home for a year
Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedral in Spain
Azerbaijan, US strengthen ties, advance peace process with Armenia
More Stories From Middle East
-
UN chief welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal37 seconds ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Singapore on National Day1 hour ago
-
UAE welcomes announcement of peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia2 hours ago
-
UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness' operation6 hours ago
-
Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip during past 24 hours, bringing death toll to 61,6397 hours ago
-
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israeli decision to occupy Gaza Strip8 hours ago
-
UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies in Gaza8 hours ago
-
Austria rejects Israel's decision to expand military operations in Gaza Strip9 hours ago
-
Somalia: 120 Al-Shabaab militants killed in Bariire Operation10 hours ago
-
China reports H1 current account surplus10 hours ago
-
Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s decision to perpetuate its military occupation of Gaza ..10 hours ago
-
World Robot Conference unveils future trends of embodied intelligent robots11 hours ago