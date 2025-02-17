UN Chief Welcomes Continued Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 01:30 AM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) UN Secretary-General António Guterres has welcomed the latest round of hostage releases in Gaza and the continued implementation of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
A note to media correspondents was released by the UN on Sunday, a day after the release of three Israeli hostages from Gaza, in exchange for 369 Palestinians held in Israel’s jails. The exchange forms part of the first phase of a ceasefire deal between the two sides which came into effect on 19 January.
The deal is split into three phases, and phase one also includes the removal of Israeli forces from populated areas of Gaza, permission for Palestinians to return to their neighbourhoods and a significant increase in the numbers of aid deliveries allowed into the occupied territory.
Despite tensions, phase one, which is due to be completed on 1 March, has proceeded largely according to plan. After that date, negotiations should begin on the next stage, which involves a permanent ceasefire between the two sides.
The document states that the UN remains fully engaged in supporting the implementation of the deal, including helping to facilitate the delivery of critical humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza. Guterres reiterates his call for all parties to uphold international humanitarian law and international human rights law.
Recent Stories
UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostage release
UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour
EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-domain defence & tech solutions at ..
Saif bin Zayed meets Libyan Interior Minister in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defence in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets Egyptian Interior Minister in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets Bahraini Interior Minister in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets with Portuguese Minister of Interior in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets Morocco’s Permanent Representative to Arab League in Tuni ..
Saif bin Zayed meets Jordanian Interior Minister in Tunisia
Dubai’s strategic vision for global business leadership showcased at ‘Dubai ..
International Defence Conference 2025 explores key challenges, opportunities in ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostage release5 minutes ago
-
UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour20 minutes ago
-
EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-domain defence & tech solutions at IDEX 202535 minutes ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets Libyan Interior Minister in Tunisia35 minutes ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defence in Tunisia50 minutes ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets Egyptian Interior Minister in Tunisia50 minutes ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets Bahraini Interior Minister in Tunisia1 hour ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets with Portuguese Minister of Interior in Tunisia1 hour ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets Morocco’s Permanent Representative to Arab League in Tunisia1 hour ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets Jordanian Interior Minister in Tunisia1 hour ago
-
Dubai’s strategic vision for global business leadership showcased at ‘Dubai Rising’ Conference1 hour ago
-
International Defence Conference 2025 explores key challenges, opportunities in global defence secto ..2 hours ago