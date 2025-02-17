UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostage release

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) UN Secretary-General António Guterres has welcomed the latest round of hostage releases in Gaza and the continued implementation of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

A note to media correspondents was released by the UN on Sunday, a day after the release of three Israeli hostages from Gaza, in exchange for 369 Palestinians held in Israel’s jails. The exchange forms part of the first phase of a ceasefire deal between the two sides which came into effect on 19 January.

The deal is split into three phases, and phase one also includes the removal of Israeli forces from populated areas of Gaza, permission for Palestinians to return to their neighbourhoods and a significant increase in the numbers of aid deliveries allowed into the occupied territory.

Despite tensions, phase one, which is due to be completed on 1 March, has proceeded largely according to plan. After that date, negotiations should begin on the next stage, which involves a permanent ceasefire between the two sides.

The document states that the UN remains fully engaged in supporting the implementation of the deal, including helping to facilitate the delivery of critical humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza. Guterres reiterates his call for all parties to uphold international humanitarian law and international human rights law.