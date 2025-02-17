Open Menu

UN Chief Welcomes Continued Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 01:30 AM

UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostage release

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) UN Secretary-General António Guterres has welcomed the latest round of hostage releases in Gaza and the continued implementation of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

A note to media correspondents was released by the UN on Sunday, a day after the release of three Israeli hostages from Gaza, in exchange for 369 Palestinians held in Israel’s jails. The exchange forms part of the first phase of a ceasefire deal between the two sides which came into effect on 19 January.

The deal is split into three phases, and phase one also includes the removal of Israeli forces from populated areas of Gaza, permission for Palestinians to return to their neighbourhoods and a significant increase in the numbers of aid deliveries allowed into the occupied territory.

Despite tensions, phase one, which is due to be completed on 1 March, has proceeded largely according to plan. After that date, negotiations should begin on the next stage, which involves a permanent ceasefire between the two sides.

The document states that the UN remains fully engaged in supporting the implementation of the deal, including helping to facilitate the delivery of critical humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza. Guterres reiterates his call for all parties to uphold international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

Related Topics

United Nations Exchange Israel Gaza Split January March Sunday Media All From

Recent Stories

UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostag ..

UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostage release

5 minutes ago
 UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cu ..

UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour

20 minutes ago
 EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-doma ..

EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-domain defence & tech solutions at ..

35 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Libyan Interior Minister in T ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Libyan Interior Minister in Tunisia

35 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defe ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defence in Tunisia

50 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Egyptian Interior Minister in ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Egyptian Interior Minister in Tunisia

50 minutes ago
Saif bin Zayed meets Bahraini Interior Minister in ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Bahraini Interior Minister in Tunisia

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Portuguese Minister of I ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Portuguese Minister of Interior in Tunisia

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Morocco’s Permanent Represe ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Morocco’s Permanent Representative to Arab League in Tuni ..

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Jordanian Interior Minister i ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Jordanian Interior Minister in Tunisia

1 hour ago
 Dubai’s strategic vision for global business lea ..

Dubai’s strategic vision for global business leadership showcased at ‘Dubai ..

1 hour ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 explores key ..

International Defence Conference 2025 explores key challenges, opportunities in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East