UN Chief Welcomes Joint Statement By US, UAE And Israel

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 12:30 PM

UN chief welcomes joint statement by US, UAE and Israel

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2020) NEW YORK, 14th August 2020 (WAM) - The UN Secretary-General António Guterres has welcomed a joint statement by the leaders of the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Israel, which suspends Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories, something the UN has consistently called for.

"Annexation would effectively close the door for a renewal of negotiations and destroy the prospect of a viable Palestinian State and the two-State solution," Mr. Guterres said in a statement issued by his spokesperson on Thursday.

The Secretary-General also expressed hope that the agreement "will create an opportunity for Israeli and Palestinian leaders to re-engage in meaningful negotiations that will realize a two State-solution in line with relevant UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements."

