UN commends funding by UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, US of Humanitarian Response Plan in Yemen

A top UN official has commended funding for the Humanitarian Response Plan in Yemen by "the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, the United States and others"

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2019) A top UN official has commended funding for the Humanitarian Response Plan in Yemen by "the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, the United States and others"

"New funding since September from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, the United States and others has enabled agencies to re-open suspended programmeshas enabled agencies to re-open suspended programmes," said Ursula Mueller, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator in the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in her briefing to the Security Council on the Humanitarian Situation in Yemen in New York on 22nd November.

"Every month in Yemen, some 250 humanitarian partners work with the United Nations to assist more than 13 million people in the country. We are delivering the world’s largest humanitarian operation in an extremely challenging environment, one in which things relentlessly seem to be getting worse," she said.

"This is why humanitarians have consistently advocated action on five priorities: 1) respect for international humanitarian law and the protection of civilians; 2) unhindered humanitarian access; 3) funding for the Humanitarian Response Plan; 4) support for the economy; and 5) progress towards a political solution.

"If fully implemented," she continued, "these steps would immediately and significantly reduce people’s suffering and help set the stage for lasting peace. I would like to review where these five priorities stand today.

"First, compliance with international humanitarian law and the protection of civilians. Every month, this Council hears examples of the devastation the war has brought to civilians and civilian infrastructure. Attacks continue to cause civilian harm across the country. Two days ago, artillery shells struck a market in Sa’ada. Initial reports indicate that this attack killed and injured dozens of civilians.

"Two weeks ago, an attack in Taiz Governorate badly damaged a hospital in the town of Al Mukha. This was the only medical facility providing free emergency surgical care in the area. Its closure deprived local communities of access to these services until the hospital re-opened just a few days ago. It is a miracle no one on the hospital grounds was killed or injured in the attack, which occurred when patients and medical staff were inside the compound.

"Over the last month, we have also seen reports of fishermen killed by air strikes. Shells have fallen on civilian homes and sites hosting displaced families. Landmines and other explosives have also killed and injured civilians. These events occur with a regularity that should alarm all of us.

"It is not only Yemenis who suffer. Migrants and asylum-seekers, mainly from the Horn of Africa, continue to arrive in Yemen. The International Organisation for Migration estimates that more than 160,000 migrants will arrive this year. They face appalling levels of abuse, including rape, torture and economic exploitation by human traffickers. The war has not spared migrants and asylum-seekers either. Casualties in the Sa’ada attack earlier this week, for example, included Ethiopian and Somali nationals. Their plight is now getting more attention.

"Despite these and other incidents, there are also some signs of progress. In October, there were fewer civilian casualties than any other month this year, while September was the year’s deadliest month for civilians.

"We hope the violence will continue to decrease. We continue to call on the parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law to take constant care to spare civilians and civilian infrastructure."

The second area for priority action, she added, is the obligation of all parties to facilitate humanitarian relief. Yet humanitarian access remains an enormous challenge in Yemen, particularly in areas controlled by the Houthis. "Recently, there have been some limited improvements.

For example, Ansar Allah (Houthis) authorities have allowed more NGO projects to start over the last few weeks, and we have heard assurances on several other issues.

"But despite these assurances, Ansar Allah authorities continue to enforce a growing number of restrictive regulations on humanitarian action. These restrictions regularly hinder assistance for millions of people. Although partners are still able to deliver aid, doing so requires constant engagement at all levels, often resulting in unacceptable delays for people who need the help.

Although some projects have been recently approved, Ansar Allah authorities are still blocking or delaying half of all NGO projects in areas under their control. Needs assessments and monitoring are frequently blocked as well. In several cases, UN and NGO staff have been forced out of Yemen, often without cause.

"All types of humanitarian movements in the north, including deliveries of life-saving assistance, are routinely blocked. Even when movements have been authorized, partners may still face arbitrary refusals or delays at checkpoints.

"Ansar Allah-affiliated authorities also frequently seek to interfere in humanitarian operations, including attempts to influence selection of beneficiaries or implementing partners. And Ansar Allah authorities continue their campaign to coerce humanitarian partners into working under conditions that, if accepted, would contradict humanitarian principles and almost certainly result in loss of funding and programmes closing down.

"We have also seen an alarming increase in violence and harassment targeting humanitarian workers in areas controlled by Ansar Allah. Over the past three months, there have been 60 separate incidents of attacks, intimidation, detention and other forms of mistreatment of humanitarian staff. In several cases, looting of relief supplies and occupation of humanitarian premises have disrupted critical deliveries of aid and services. The very serious issues I have just outlined have all been directly, clearly and repeatedly raised with Ansar Allah. Although some forward steps have been taken after continuous engagement, the humanitarian operating environment in the north remains extremely constrained."

With regards to the next year’s Humanitarian Response Plan, the UN official expressed hope the Houthi authorities "will listen and change course, in line with their obligations under international humanitarian law.

"On a separate note, we also hope Ansar Allah will allow the long-planned United Nations assessment of the SAFER oil tanker to take place. The SAFER tanker continues to pose a serious risk of environmental and humanitarian disaster in the Red Sea. Such a disaster is avoidable. Our assessment team remains ready to deploy within three weeks. Access challenges in Government-controlled areas are of a different nature. We continue to seek a faster and more streamlined approach to Government processes to approve humanitarian projects, as well as to expedite humanitarian cargo arriving at Aden port."

On the funding for the Humanitarian Response Plan, she stressed that "new funding since September from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, the United States and others has enabled agencies to re-open suspended programmes. This means children are again getting regular vaccines; health centres are receiving supplies; and malnutrition treatment centres are getting back to work. With the Humanitarian Response Plan now more than 70 per cent funded, the aid operation is on a much stronger financial footing than it was several months ago. We are grateful to all donors for their continuing support."

She underlined the need for progress towards a political solution and, ultimately, peace. "We all agree that Yemen needs a political solution if this crisis is ever to end. You have just heard Special Envoy Griffiths summarise several very encouraging developments in this regard. We welcome these steps and join millions of Yemenis in hoping they are a sign of even more progress to come."