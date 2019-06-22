(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2019) A UN official has praised the UAE's role in implementing disaster risk reduction across the world.

Sujit Mohanty, Chief of the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, UNISDR, Regional Office for Arab States, said the UAE plays an important role, both locally and internationally, to apply emergency crises response systems and programmes. The UAE government has ensured that infrastructure development projects, among others, are available, building strong foundations for its state institutions to face potential risks and threats, he added.

Mohanty's remarks came during a meeting with Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Hosani, NCEMA Director-General, in Abu Dhabi. The two sides discussed means to advance cooperation and knowledge exchange in implementing disaster risk reduction.

They also reviewed the outcomes following the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction meetings, recently held in Geneva, Switzerland.