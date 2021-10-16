UrduPoint.com

UN Condemns 'despicable' Suicide Attack At Mosque In Southern Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

UN condemns &#039;despicable&#039; suicide attack at mosque in southern Afghanistan

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2021) The United Nations has condemned the deadly suicide bombing during Friday prayers at a mosque in the city of Kandahar, in southern Afghanistan, which killed at least 30 people and wounded dozens more.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the attack in the strongest terms, describing it as "despicable", according to a statement issued by his Spokesperson.

"The perpetrators of this latest crime against civilians in Afghanistan exercising their right to freely practice their religion must be brought to justice," it said.

The President of the UN General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid, has also strongly condemned the attack.

Mr. Shahid expressed his profound condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

The UN Security Council issued a statement underlining the need to hold accountable perpetrators and organizers of "reprehensible acts of terrorism", as well as those who finance or sponsor them.

The 15 ambassadors reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

Council members also underscored that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation.

