UN Condemns Attack On Kabul Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 07:00 PM

UN condemns attack on Kabul hospital

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2020) Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, has strongly condemned the horrific attack on a hospital in Kabul, which killed and wounded dozens of people, including women and children.

In a statement, Guterres said that he is also following with concern the escalation of violence in the country.

Attacks claimed scores of lives in Balkh, Khost, and Nangarhar provinces.

The Secretary-General expressed that the United Nations stands in solidarity with the people and Government of Afghanistan and remains committed to supporting an Afghan-led peace process that will end the conflict.

Attack Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Balkh Women Government

