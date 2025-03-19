UN Condemns Attack On Somali President’s Convoy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 01:45 PM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has strongly condemned the attack in Somalia targeting a convoy carrying President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, which resulted in casualties.
In a statement issued by his Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq, the Secretary-General extended his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.
Guterres reaffirmed the United Nations’ full solidarity and support to the people and Government of Somalia in their fight against terrorism and in furthering efforts towards peace and stability.
