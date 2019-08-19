UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Condemns Attack Targeting Civilians At Kabul Wedding

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 03:15 PM

UN condemns attack targeting civilians at Kabul wedding

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2019) The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, UNAMA, has condemned last night’s Kabul attack that initial reports indicate killed scores of civilians and injured many more, among them women and children.

On the evening of 17th August, a suicide attacker detonated explosives in the Shahr-e-Dubai Wedding Hall in West Kabul where approximately 1,000 people were gathered for a Shia wedding ceremony. UNAMA’s human rights team is looking into the incident and working to establish facts.

"An attack deliberately targeting civilians is an outrage, and deeply troubling, as it can only be described as a cowardly act of terror," said Tadamichi Yamamoto, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan.

"I condemn these deliberate attacks on civilians that signal a deliberate intent to spread fear among the population, which has already suffered too much."

"The pace of such atrocious attacks indicates that current measures in place to protect must be strengthened, and that those who have organised and enabled such attacks must be brought to justice and held to account," said Yamamoto, who is also head of UNAMA. "The United Nations stands with all Afghans in solidarity and remains committed to an Afghan-led peace process that will end the war and bring about a lasting peace."

The United Nations extends deep condolences to families who lost loved ones and wishes a quick recovery to those injured.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Marriage Suicide August Women All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Christmas in PH now within reach with Cebu Pacific ..

13 minutes ago

PASSD to establish 20 centres for disabled persons ..

2 minutes ago

Govt working out practical steps to help resolve K ..

2 minutes ago

Medvedev Stresses Need to Prevent Situations Simil ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Transneft Says Wants to Control Oil Deliv ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Transneft Says Clean Russian Oil Being De ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.