UN condemns attacks against humanitarian workers in South Sudan

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2021) The Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan, Alain Noudéhou, has condemned recent violent attacks by youth groups against humanitarian workers and assets.

The attacks come amidst high levels of youth unemployment in the country and demands by youth to be hired by humanitarian organisations, a UN statement said.

Some humanitarian organisations have relocated staff to safer areas and many humanitarian activities have been suspended, including critical assistance in the areas of health and nutrition.

People’s humanitarian needs will deepen if aid workers many of them South Sudanese are not able to safely resume their activities.

''Humanitarian organisations are working across South Sudan to deliver much-needed assistance to vulnerable communities. Attacks against them are completely unacceptable and must stop," the Humanitarian Coordinator said.