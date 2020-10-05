UrduPoint.com
UN Condemns Deadly Suicide Attack In Eastern Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 11:00 AM

UN condemns deadly suicide attack in eastern Afghanistan

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2020) The United Nations has strongly condemned Saturday’s suicide attack on a government building in Nangarhar province, eastern Afghanistan, and underlined that the perpetrators must be brought to justice.

At least 13 people were killed and dozens more injured in the attack that targeted a district administrative building in Shinwar, where many civilians were present.

In a statement by his spokesperson, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that those behind such crimes must be held accountable.

"The Secretary-General reiterates the urgency of achieving a peaceful settlement of the conflict. The United Nations remains committed to support the people and Government of Afghanistan in this important endeavour," the statement added.

Guterres also expressed his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

