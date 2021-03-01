UN condemns Houthi terrorism

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2021) The United Nations Mission to Support the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA) condemned, in the strongest terms, the military strike committed by the Houthi militia, which resulted in the destruction of a residential house last night in Al-Hawk, in Hodeidah Governorate.

In a press release issued by Lieutenant General Abhijit Goha, Head of UNMHA and Chair of the Redeployment Coordination Committee, noted that these devastating and continuing civilian losses are another violation of the international humanitarian law and the terms of the Hodeidah Agreement and the ceasefire.