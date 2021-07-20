UN condemns market bomb attack in Iraq

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2021) United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the horrific bomb attack targeting civilians at a market in Al-Sadr City in Iraq on Monday.

He extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Iraq.

He wishes those injured a speedy recovery.

''This deadly attack ahead of the Eid Al Adha holiday is a reminder to us all that the scourge of terrorism knows no bounds,'' said Farhan Haq, the Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, in a late-night statement.

The Secretary-General underlines the need for the perpetrators of this crime to be swiftly brought to justice, said the statement.