UN Condemns Suicide Attack On Afghanistan's Logar Province

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 12:45 PM

UN condemns suicide attack on Afghanistan's Logar Province

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2021) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the suicide attack that took place yesterday in Puli Alam, the capital of Logar Province, eastern Afghanistan, which resulted in injuring many civilians and considerable damage to civilian buildings, including a hospital.

In a statement released on Sunday by the Secretary-General's spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, Guterres said that "the observation of the Holy Month of Ramadan, a time for contemplation and compassion, will be an occasion to reflect on those who have been affected by the prolonged conflict in the country and to come together in renewed efforts toward peace."

Related Topics

Afghanistan Suicide Attack United Nations Sunday Ramadan

