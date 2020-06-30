UN condemns terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the stock exchange in Karachi, Pakistan, on 29 June.

He conveyed his deep condolences to the families of the victims and the people and Government of Pakistan.

The Secretary-General reiterates the solidarity of the United Nations with the Government and people of Pakistan in their efforts to address terrorism and violent extremism, said the spokesman of UN Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, in a statement.