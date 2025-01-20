UN Delegation Following Up On Post-ceasefire Aid Preparations For Gaza
Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2025 | 11:45 PM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) A high-level delegation from the United Nation has visited Al-Arish city and Rafah border crossing to follow up on the critical preparations for the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza following the recent ceasefire agreement. The delegations includes the UN Resident Coordinator in Egypt, the Head of the OCHA Regional Office for the middle East and North Africa in Cairo, the Chief of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) Representative Office in Cairo, and representatives from the World food Programme (WFP).
In a statement the world organisation said it remains unwavering in its commitment to supporting the people in Gaza who are in dire need of assistance.
This visit is part of ongoing efforts to ensure that the aid pipeline through Egypt works in its utmost capacity,
“It is a core mandate of the United Nations to support people in need. Collaboration is underway with the Government of Egypt, the Egyptian Red Crescent and the Governor of North Sinai to support the delivery of essential humanitarian aid, with a commitment to sustained on-the-ground coordination and support,” said Elena Panova, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Egypt.
