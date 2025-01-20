Open Menu

UN Delegation Following Up On Post-ceasefire Aid Preparations For Gaza

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2025 | 11:45 PM

UN delegation following up on post-ceasefire aid preparations for Gaza

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) A high-level delegation from the United Nation has visited Al-Arish city and Rafah border crossing to follow up on the critical preparations for the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza following the recent ceasefire agreement. The delegations includes the UN Resident Coordinator in Egypt, the Head of the OCHA Regional Office for the middle East and North Africa in Cairo, the Chief of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) Representative Office in Cairo, and representatives from the World food Programme (WFP).

In a statement the world organisation said it remains unwavering in its commitment to supporting the people in Gaza who are in dire need of assistance.

This visit is part of ongoing efforts to ensure that the aid pipeline through Egypt works in its utmost capacity,

“It is a core mandate of the United Nations to support people in need. Collaboration is underway with the Government of Egypt, the Egyptian Red Crescent and the Governor of North Sinai to support the delivery of essential humanitarian aid, with a commitment to sustained on-the-ground coordination and support,” said Elena Panova, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Egypt.

Related Topics

Africa World Governor United Nations Egypt Gaza Visit Cairo Middle East Border From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

UN delegation following up on post-ceasefire aid p ..

UN delegation following up on post-ceasefire aid preparations for Gaza

5 minutes ago
 Singaporean delegation explores future academic co ..

Singaporean delegation explores future academic cooperation with Mohamed Bin Zay ..

20 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Donald Trump on ta ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Donald Trump on taking oath as US President for ..

35 minutes ago
 UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon visits Israel

UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon visits Israel

50 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives CEO of Rotana Hotel Managem ..

Saud bin Saqr receives CEO of Rotana Hotel Management Corporation

2 hours ago
 Gross banks’ assets hit AED4.456 trillion by end ..

Gross banks’ assets hit AED4.456 trillion by end of October: CBUAE

2 hours ago
Saif bin Zayed meets French Minister of Justice

Saif bin Zayed meets French Minister of Justice

2 hours ago
 Cyber Security announces countering 200,000 cybera ..

Cyber Security announces countering 200,000 cyberattacks daily from terrorist gr ..

2 hours ago
 Sixth Emirati aid ship departs for Gaza, carrying ..

Sixth Emirati aid ship departs for Gaza, carrying 5,800 tonnes of humanitarian a ..

2 hours ago
 Three new model bazaars to be set up in city

Three new model bazaars to be set up in city

3 hours ago
 PIMS successfully running evening OPDs' service

PIMS successfully running evening OPDs' service

3 hours ago
 Fesco chief to hold e-katchery on 22nd

Fesco chief to hold e-katchery on 22nd

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East