UN Delegation Praises Sheikha Fatima’s Efforts To Promote, Empower Emirati Women

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 09:45 PM

UN delegation praises Sheikha Fatima’s efforts to promote, empower Emirati women

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2019) Anita Bhatia, Assistant Secretary-General for Resource Management, Sustainability and Partnerships and Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women,UN Women, praised the efforts of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union,GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation,FDF, for advancement and empowerment of Emirati women.

During a meeting with a United Nations, UN, delegation, attended by Dr. Moza Al Shehhi, Executive Director of the UN Women Liaison Office in Abu Dhabi, Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the GWU, said that women in the UAE enjoy all their social rights, which is due to the directives of the UAE’s leadership and the monitoring of Sheikha Fatima, who supports women in all aspects of life that will ensure their present and future.

Al Suwaidi also explained the "National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women", which is being implemented by the GWU, as well as the key achievements made in women's empowerment that are due to the periodic and effective assessment of legislation on women and ways of developing their capabilities in the area of community services, especially those related to them.

She also talked about the GWU’s efforts to empower women and encourage their political participation, through the adoption of several related initiatives, under the guidance and support of Sheikha Fatima.

