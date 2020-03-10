NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2020) The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned yesterday's attack in Khartoum, Sudan, on the convoy of the Prime Minister of the Sudan Abdalla Hamdok.

In a statement, the Secretary-General reiterated that such attacks are unacceptable and called for the perpetrators to be held accountable. He also reaffirmed the solidarity and unwavering support of the United Nations to the Sudan.