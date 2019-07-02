UN Deputy Secretary-General praises Sheikha Fatima’s support for Emirati women

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2019) Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, UN, praised the advancement of Emirati women, supported by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union,GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation,FDF.

She made this statement while meeting, today at Emirates Palace, with Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the GWU, with the attendance of Mouza Al Shehhi, Executive Director of the UN Women Liaisons Office in GCC Countries in Abu Dhabi. Amina, also Minister of Environment in Nigeria, is in Abu Dhabi to participate in the Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting, the precursor to the upcoming UN Climate Action Summit next September in New York.

The UN official said that she admires the efforts of Sheikha Fatima to support Emirati women, as well as Arab and foreign women while pointing out that the three-month programme launched to train a group of Arab women in peacekeeping operations, which took place in the UAE in January.

She said the UN has monitored the programme with admiration.

Al Suwaidi pointed to the great advancements achieved by Emirati women thanks to the complete care taken by the country’s leadership and from the "Mother of the UAE".

Al Shehhi made a presentation showcasing examples of the spectacular advancements by Emirati women under the leadership of Sheikha Fatima.

She stated that the UN Women Liaison Office is working in the UAE with the support of Sheikha Fatima and with cooperation from the General Women’s Union, and this cooperation has manifested itself in the success of the first programme of its kind held in the UAE. A group of 134 women from the UAE and other six Arab countries were trained on peacekeeping and security operations.

She added that the success of this programme proved the importance given to women by the UAE, empowering them in various civil and military fields of work, and giving them the right to carry out tasks alongside men across all areas of work.