UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Donates Quarter Of A Million Face Masks To NYC Health Workers

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 11:00 AM

UN donates quarter of a million face masks to NYC health workers

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2020) The United Nations has donated 250,000 face masks to New York City health workers on Saturday.

In a statement, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the face masks stored in United Nations facilities, were a part of UN stocks, deemed surplus to requirements.

The UN chief praised medical professionals in New York City who, he said, have been working "courageously, selflessly, and tirelessly in response to the spread of COVID-19 across the boroughs," in a reference to the five boroughs into which the City is administratively divided (Manhattan, Queens, The Bronx, Brooklyn and Staten Island).

Guterres went on to express his hope that the protective equipment will "play some small role in saving lives".

Shortly after the statement was released, the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, said in a press conference that the spread of the virus is leaving people disorientated. "The State is on lockdown and the peak of the virus is still forecast to be up to three weeks away," he said.

New York is currently the US epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 55,000 confirmed cases in the state.

Related Topics

Governor United Nations York Manhattan New York Stocks Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Compassion should underpin efforts to f ..

30 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 29, 2020 in Pakistan

45 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE Attorney-General issues updated resolution on ..

9 hours ago

UAE reports 63 new COVID-19 cases, Disinfection Pr ..

9 hours ago

Hundreds of German tourists repatriated from RAK I ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.