UN Elsie Initiative Fund launches second programming round

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2021) The Elsie Initiative Fund for Uniformed Women in Peace Operations (EIF) of the United Nations has launched its second programming round.

The EIF, launched on the 28th of Mar 2019, is a global multi-donor trust fund that aims to support the sustainable deployment and meaningful participation of uniformed women peacekeepers.

"It is one of our commitments to implement the Women, Peace and Security agenda under the Secretary-General’s Action for Peacekeeping Initiative (A4P) and will remain a priority" during the next phase of A4P and A4P+, said Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations (DPO).

He was speaking at the launch of the UN Elsie Initiative Fund, where it was announced that Liberia, Mexico, Niger, Senegal and Sierra Leone will receive financial support to increase the participation of women military personnel and police in peace operations.

"Women can fill any position in peacekeeping as well or better than men," he said.

He added that from 2018 to 2021, the number of women Staff Officers and Military Observers had increased from 12.

3 to 17.8 per cent; the number of women Individual Police Officers from 22.3 to 30.4 per cent; and women in Formed Police Units went from 9 to 14.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of UN Women and Fund Co-Chair Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka upheld that accelerating women’s full and equal participation in security institutions is "essential to ensuring they are representative, responsive and accountable to all".

Outlining that it would take 30 years to reach gender parity for military troops; 12 for formed police units; eight for individual police officers and seven for military observers and staff officers, she spelled out: "Women cannot afford to wait this long".

"Institutional transformation is only possible when it is driven by leaders who create an enabling environment for women and who commit firmly to zero tolerance for sexual harassment and sexual exploitation and abuse, and an end to impunity for perpetrators," she said.