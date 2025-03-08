UN Emergency Aid Fund Releases $110 Million For Neglected Humanitarian Crises
Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2025 | 12:31 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) NEW YORK,7th March, 2025 (WAM) – Amid deep cuts to global humanitarian funding, the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund, CERF, allocated $110 million to neglected crises across Africa, Asia and Latin America.
The UN’s top aid official, Tom Fletcher, said that more than 300 million people urgently need assistance.
But funding has been falling annually, and this year’s levels are projected to drop to a record low.
“Brutal funding cuts don’t mean that humanitarian needs disappear; today’s emergency fund allocation channels resources swiftly to where they’re needed most,” he said.
Part of the allocation will go towards life-saving initiatives to protect vulnerable people from climate shocks, too.
Recent Stories
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins government employees for Ramadan Iftar at Bar ..
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Women’s Day 2025
UAE, EU strengthen cooperation on energy, climate, water in lead-up to COP30, 20 ..
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet with judiciary
Ministry of Culture launches National Policy for Preservation of Modern Architec ..
Dubai Future Foundation announces funding for 24 research projects from 13 unive ..
RTA introduces ‘Takamul Permit’ to enhance integration between luxury transp ..
Ajman Department of Tourism Development launches its European Representative Off ..
Brand Dubai transforms Dubai’s iconic mosques with dazzling light projections
Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Dr. Rabaa Al Sumaiti as CEO of Rashid, Latifa Schoo ..
Rice production forecast to hit record high of 543 million tonnes in 2024/25: FA ..
Muslim Council of Elders congratulates Al-Azhar Al-Sharif on Its 1,085th Hijri a ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
'United States holds significant, undeniable role in shaping international diplomacy, conflict resol ..3 minutes ago
-
Global battery market advancing rapidly as demand rises sharply, prices continue to decline: IEA3 minutes ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins government employees for Ramadan Iftar at Barzat Abu Dhabi4 minutes ago
-
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Women’s Day 20254 minutes ago
-
UAE, EU strengthen cooperation on energy, climate, water in lead-up to COP30, 2026 UN Water Conferen ..4 minutes ago
-
'When women, girls can rise, we all thrive', says UN chief4 minutes ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet with judiciary4 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Culture launches National Policy for Preservation of Modern Architectural Heritage4 minutes ago
-
Dubai Future Foundation announces funding for 24 research projects from 13 universities5 minutes ago
-
RTA introduces ‘Takamul Permit’ to enhance integration between luxury transport, car rental sect ..5 minutes ago
-
UN emergency aid fund releases $110 million for neglected humanitarian crises5 minutes ago
-
FAO Food Price Index rises in February5 minutes ago