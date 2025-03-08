Open Menu

UN Emergency Aid Fund Releases $110 Million For Neglected Humanitarian Crises

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2025 | 12:31 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) NEW YORK,7th March, 2025 (WAM) – Amid deep cuts to global humanitarian funding, the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund, CERF, allocated $110 million to neglected crises across Africa, Asia and Latin America.

The UN’s top aid official, Tom Fletcher, said that more than 300 million people urgently need assistance.

But funding has been falling annually, and this year’s levels are projected to drop to a record low.

“Brutal funding cuts don’t mean that humanitarian needs disappear; today’s emergency fund allocation channels resources swiftly to where they’re needed most,” he said.

Part of the allocation will go towards life-saving initiatives to protect vulnerable people from climate shocks, too.

