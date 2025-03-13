Open Menu

UN Experts Warn Of Worsening Food Crisis In Myanmar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 09:30 PM

UN experts warn of worsening food crisis in Myanmar

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) United Nations human rights experts have expressed deep concern over Myanmar’s unprecedented food security crisis, warning that the worsening situation is causing severe deterioration in human rights conditions across the country.

In a statement issued today in Geneva, the experts, including Michael Fakhri, Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food, and Thomas Andrews, Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Myanmar, noted that more than 19.9 million people currently require urgent humanitarian assistance.

They highlighted that ongoing conflict, which has escalated nationwide since February 2021, is expected to leave approximately 15.2 million people – nearly one-third of Myanmar’s population -- facing acute food insecurity by 2025.

The statement warned that the cost of essential food items is projected to rise by 30 percent in 2025 compared to the previous year.

It also cautioned that the recent US presidential executive order suspending foreign aid could have dire consequences for Myanmar and neighbouring countries hosting refugees.

The situation in Rakhine State was described as critical, with the UN Development Programme (UNDP) reporting that the region is on the brink of famine, placing two million people at risk of starvation.

The experts stated that soaring food inflation and declining household incomes have significantly reduced food quality, leaving more than 40 percent of children aged between 6 and 23 months without access to the diverse and nutritious meals essential for survival and growth.

The statement further noted that frequent internet blackouts across large parts of Myanmar are hindering data collection and preventing the accurate reporting of food insecurity, deprivation, and malnutrition.

Related Topics

Internet United Nations Geneva Myanmar February Undp Refugee (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UN experts warn of worsening food crisis in Myanma ..

UN experts warn of worsening food crisis in Myanmar

23 seconds ago
 PSMA accuses hoarders of sugar price surge during ..

PSMA accuses hoarders of sugar price surge during Ramazan

41 minutes ago
 UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar i ..

UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar in Lahore

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on Apr ..

Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on April 23

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of eight new judges at Du ..

3 hours ago
 Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash divi ..

Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash dividend for 2024

3 hours ago
Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to laun ..

Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to launch ‘Jaywan - Mastercard’

3 hours ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary of healthcare transformation

3 hours ago
 Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE

Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE

4 hours ago
 End of March final deadline to update tax records ..

End of March final deadline to update tax records without administrative penalti ..

4 hours ago
 MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for docume ..

MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for document attestation, criminal recor ..

4 hours ago
 RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth i ..

RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East