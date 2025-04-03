UN expresses concern over human toll resulting from intensified hostilities in Gaza

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2025) UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed grave concern on Wednesday over the human toll resulting from the intensified hostilities in Gaza.

He condemned the reported killing of more than a thousand people, including women and children, since the collapse of the ceasefire.

In his daily press briefing, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said that large-scale Israeli shelling and ground operations have resulted in widespread destruction and the displacement of more than 100,000 Palestinians from Rafah in the past two days alone, most of whom have been displaced multiple times.

“The Secretary-General is shocked by the attack of the Israeli army on a medical and emergency convoy on 23rd March resulting in the killing of 15 medical personnel and humanitarian workers in Gaza,” Dujarric said.

He stressed that all parties to the conflict must protect medical, humanitarian and emergency workers at all times, and respect and protect civilians, as required by international humanitarian law. He underscored the need to end the denial of life-saving assistance.

Since October 2023, at least 408 aid workers have been killed in Gaza, including 280 UN humanitarian personnel.

The Secretary-General honours all humanitarian workers killed in this conflict and demands a full, thorough and independent investigation into these incidents.

The UN chief reiterated his strong condemnation of the 7th October 2023 attacks on Israel by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups, stressing that there was no justification for the terror attacks or the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.

Guterres renewed his urgent call for the immediate resumption of the ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and unhindered humanitarian access throughout Gaza.

Asked about Israel's announced plans to take control of more land in Gaza, Dujarric said that the Secretary-General recalled Security Council resolution 2735 (2024), which rejects any attempt at demographic or territorial change in the Gaza Strip, including any actions that would reduce the territory of Gaza.

In this regard, the UN chief is increasingly concerned about inflammatory rhetoric which calls on the Israeli military to “capture extensive territory that will be added to the State of Israel’s security areas.”

