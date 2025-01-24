Open Menu

UN Expresses Concern Over Israel's Unlawful Lethal Force In Jenin

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 05:30 PM

UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal force in Jenin

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) The United Nations has expressed its "deep concern" over the use of unlawful lethal force in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank,

During a press conference in Geneva, the UN Human Rights Office Spokesman Thameen Al-Kheetan said, "The deadly Israeli operations in recent days raise serious concerns about unnecessary or disproportionate use of force, including methods and means developed for war fighting, in violation of international human rights law, norms and standards applicable to law enforcement operations.

"

He highlighted that this includes multiple airstrikes and seemingly indiscriminate shooting at unarmed civilians attempting to flee or seek safety.

Al-Kheetan emphasised that as the occupying power, Israel is responsible for protecting the population in the territories it occupies.

According to the UN rights office, at least 12 Palestinians have been killed and 40 injured by Israeli security forces since Tuesday, most of them said to be unarmed.

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Israel Bank Geneva

Recent Stories

OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in W ..

OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in West Bank

6 minutes ago
 UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal ..

UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal force in Jenin

7 minutes ago
 Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to cele ..

Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to celebrate Emirati cultural heritag ..

22 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spendin ..

MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector

33 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

33 minutes ago
 UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

33 minutes ago
Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss e ..

Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among nat ..

33 minutes ago
 EU switches defence summit venue for security reas ..

EU switches defence summit venue for security reasons

33 minutes ago
 Emerge announces two new agreements, project inaug ..

Emerge announces two new agreements, project inauguration

33 minutes ago
 Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educatio ..

Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educational Awards announced

34 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister at WEF

34 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed, WIPO Director-General discus ..

Latifa bint Mohammed, WIPO Director-General discuss enhancing collaboration in D ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East