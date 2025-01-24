UN Expresses Concern Over Israel's Unlawful Lethal Force In Jenin
Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 05:30 PM
GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) The United Nations has expressed its "deep concern" over the use of unlawful lethal force in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank,
During a press conference in Geneva, the UN Human Rights Office Spokesman Thameen Al-Kheetan said, "The deadly Israeli operations in recent days raise serious concerns about unnecessary or disproportionate use of force, including methods and means developed for war fighting, in violation of international human rights law, norms and standards applicable to law enforcement operations.
"
He highlighted that this includes multiple airstrikes and seemingly indiscriminate shooting at unarmed civilians attempting to flee or seek safety.
Al-Kheetan emphasised that as the occupying power, Israel is responsible for protecting the population in the territories it occupies.
According to the UN rights office, at least 12 Palestinians have been killed and 40 injured by Israeli security forces since Tuesday, most of them said to be unarmed.
