UN expresses concern over repeated exchange of fire in Southern Lebanon

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) NEW YORK, 28th March, 2025 (WAM) – Janine Hennis-Plasschaert, the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, expressed the UN’s deep concern over the escalating tensions along the Blue Line in southern Lebanon, following the second exchange of fire in just one week.

In a statement issued Friday, Hennis-Plasschaert warned that the recurrence of such incidents marks a serious escalation, adding that a return to wider conflict in Lebanon would have devastating consequences for civilians on both sides of the Blue Line. She called for restraint from all parties and efforts to avoid further escalation.

The UN coordinator stressed the importance of adhering to the commitments outlined in the cessation of hostilities understanding of November 2024, and the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006), which she described as a framework to end the cycle of repeated violence.

The statement reaffirmed the United Nations’ continued commitment to working with all relevant parties to prevent further escalation and to make the implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701—which aims to halt hostilities between Lebanon and Israel—a concrete reality.