UN General Assembly Adopts Convention On Cybercrime
Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2024 | 10:00 AM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) The United Nations General Assembly adopted on Tuesday a new convention to prevent and combat cybercrime, concluding a five-year negotiation process.
The UN Convention against Cybercrime aims to prevent and combat cybercrime more efficiently and effectively, including by strengthening international cooperation and by providing technical assistance and capacity-building support, particularly for developing countries.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the adoption of the Convention – the first international criminal justice treaty to have been negotiated in over 20 years.
“This treaty is a demonstration of multilateralism succeeding during difficult times and reflects the collective will of Member States to promote international cooperation to prevent and combat cybercrime,” his spokesperson said in a statement.
The statement added that the Convention “creates an unprecedented platform for collaboration” in the exchange of evidence, protection for victims and prevention, while safeguarding human rights online.
Guterres stated that the new treaty will promote a safe cyberspace and called on all States to join the Convention and to implement it in cooperation with relevant stakeholders.
President of the UN General Assembly Philémon Yang said, “We live in a digital world, one where information and communications technologies have enormous potential for the development of societies, but also increases the potential threat of cybercrime. With the adoption of this Convention, Member States have at hand the tools and means to strengthen international cooperation in preventing and combating cybercrime, protecting people and their rights online.”
The Convention against Cybercrime will open for signature at a formal ceremony to be hosted in Hanoi, Vietnam in 2025. It will enter into force 90 days after being ratified by the 40th signatory.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2024
UN chief 'alarmed' about worsening food security in Sudan
Two Palestinian martyrs in Israeli airstrike on Tulkarm
Kuwaiti Cabinet approves bill imposing 15 % tax on multinational entities
Japan to cut 60% of emissions by 2035
Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-2 Kuwait
UAE Permanent Human Rights Committee hosts workshop on system to track, implemen ..
'Bridges of the Gulf' fosters knowledge for Gulf youth
UAE President attends wedding ceremony in Al Ain
148th birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam to be celebrated on Dec 25
Governor Tessori hosts farewell dinner in honour of Italian CG
More Stories From Middle East
-
UN General Assembly adopts convention on cybercrime5 minutes ago
-
UN chief 'alarmed' about worsening food security in Sudan7 hours ago
-
Two Palestinian martyrs in Israeli airstrike on Tulkarm8 hours ago
-
Kuwaiti Cabinet approves bill imposing 15 % tax on multinational entities8 hours ago
-
Japan to cut 60% of emissions by 20359 hours ago
-
Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-2 Kuwait9 hours ago
-
UAE Permanent Human Rights Committee hosts workshop on system to track, implement recommendations of ..9 hours ago
-
'Bridges of the Gulf' fosters knowledge for Gulf youth10 hours ago
-
UAE President attends wedding ceremony in Al Ain10 hours ago
-
UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid13 hours ago
-
Dubai announces comprehensive security plan for 2025 New Year's Eve celebrations14 hours ago
-
One Palestinian child killed every hour in Gaza: UNRWA14 hours ago