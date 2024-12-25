Open Menu

UN General Assembly Adopts Convention On Cybercrime

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) The United Nations General Assembly adopted on Tuesday a new convention to prevent and combat cybercrime, concluding a five-year negotiation process.

The UN Convention against Cybercrime aims to prevent and combat cybercrime more efficiently and effectively, including by strengthening international cooperation and by providing technical assistance and capacity-building support, particularly for developing countries.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the adoption of the Convention – the first international criminal justice treaty to have been negotiated in over 20 years.

“This treaty is a demonstration of multilateralism succeeding during difficult times and reflects the collective will of Member States to promote international cooperation to prevent and combat cybercrime,” his spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement added that the Convention “creates an unprecedented platform for collaboration” in the exchange of evidence, protection for victims and prevention, while safeguarding human rights online.

Guterres stated that the new treaty will promote a safe cyberspace and called on all States to join the Convention and to implement it in cooperation with relevant stakeholders.

President of the UN General Assembly Philémon Yang said, “We live in a digital world, one where information and communications technologies have enormous potential for the development of societies, but also increases the potential threat of cybercrime. With the adoption of this Convention, Member States have at hand the tools and means to strengthen international cooperation in preventing and combating cybercrime, protecting people and their rights online.”

The Convention against Cybercrime will open for signature at a formal ceremony to be hosted in Hanoi, Vietnam in 2025. It will enter into force 90 days after being ratified by the 40th signatory.

