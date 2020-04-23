UN-Habitat launches COVID-19 Response Plan and Campaign targeting most vulnerable communities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAIROBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) To address the continuing spread of COVID-19 crisis, UN-Habitat is launching an urgent COVID-19 Response Plan for 64 countries focusing on immediate action in poor and densely populated areas.

This is supported by the COVID-19 Campaign to mobilise support among national, city and local governments and community leaders through its network of urban professionals, grassroots organisations and businesses.

UN-Habitat, which has over 40 years of urban experience, much of it in humanitarian situations, is working with its partners on the ground including mayors, governors, transport and utility providers, women, youth and community organisations and NGOs to urgently deliver the US$72 million Response Plan in Africa, the Arab States, Asia Pacific, and Latin American and the Caribbean.

This catalytic support will amplify the impact of ongoing initiatives by central and local governments, communities and other UN agencies. Funding requirements will be updated as the situation evolves and needs are further assessed.

Over 95 percent of the world’s coronavirus cases are in urban areas with nearly 1,500 cities affected. People in informal settlements are particularly at risk as they live in overcrowded conditions, lack adequate housing and basic services such as water and sanitation and many are informal workers surviving from one day to the next.

This makes it extremely hard to implement measures to slow transmission such physical distancing, self-quarantine, handwashing or community-wide lockdowns.

Over 70 percent of the support will be used to help informal settlements to improve affordable access to water and sanitation, raise awareness about COVID-19, and support initiatives to prevent people becoming homeless by providing temporary shelter or alternative income generating activities. Ensuring safe transport and repurposing buildings to isolate those infected are other priority areas.

To make sure that urban responses, such as provision of water, food, housing, health services and livelihoods, are targeted at the most vulnerable and high risk areas, UN-Habitat will assist with data collection, mapping of existing and emerging hot spots and analysis working with its network of local and global partners. This will help evidence-based decision making by local governments and key stakeholders.

As the pandemic plunges the world’s economy into a global recession, UN-Habitat is focusing on policies and measures to mitigate the local social and economic impact of COVID-19 and is working with a coalition of global thought leaders and stakeholders in public and private spheres.

UN-Habitat has already provided seed funding of over US$1.3 million for scaling up projects in 13 countries with community preparedness, outreach and hygiene support. The agency has also jointly launched, with United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG) and Metropolis, a #BeyondTheOutbreak virtual live learning series for mayors and local leaders to share urban solutions.

"With our extensive network of partners as well as our in-house experts, UN-Habitat is working closely with cities and communities to find innovative and targeted solutions to provide water and sanitation and safe transport and to mitigate the economic impact on the urban poor," said UN-Habitat’s Executive Director, Maimunah Mohd Sharif.

In Africa, UN-Habitat will support 20 countries, prioritising the coordination of emergency preparedness and response, improving access to food and basic services including water, sanitation and hygiene, and promoting entrepreneurship.

UN-Habitat’s response in 11 countries in the Arab region focuses on improving water, sanitation, and hygiene, ensuring safe transport, securing livelihoods, vulnerability assessments and risk area mapping.

In 17 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, the agency will collate, analyse and produce relevant data, improve hygiene, water, sanitation and health facilities and raise public awareness. And in 16 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, UN-Habitat will strengthen the capacity of local authorities, help mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic on the urban poor and join regional efforts to bring investment to vulnerable areas.

To amplify the impact and broaden the reach of the Response Plan, UN-Habitat is launching a COVID-19 Campaign ‘Take action with us in cities and communities’ which calls on civil society organisations, community groups, professional, academic and research institutions, businesses and local authorities to commit online to acting in solidarity to fight the pandemic in cities and helping the most vulnerable communities.

The Campaign will provide a central place to network and share solutions, initiatives, good practice, lessons and stories from partners and strengthen integrated action to improve the resilience of cities and communities.