UN-Habitat Participates In Flag Day Celebrations

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 12:30 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2019) The Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme celebrated the annual Flag Day on 3rd November, in the presence of Maymuna Sharif, Secretary-General of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, UN-Habitat, and Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, as well as officials and the programme’s staff.

During the celebration, which was held at the Dubai Center for People of Determination, Sharif expressed her happiness at being invited to participate in raising the UAE’s flag, while praising the country's efforts to provide housing, support housing stability, achieve community cohesion, and improve the overall quality of life.

Sharif also stressed the UAE’s pioneering experience, while hoping that housing stability will prevail in the world and her organisation will help achieve the happiness of people.

Al Nuaimi expressed his pride in the UAE’s flag and his happiness at Sharif’s participation in Flag Day, which is a symbol of national unity and embodies the feelings of national loyalty under the country’s leadership, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He also pointed out that the UAE flag is a symbol of the state's sovereignty, unity and social renaissance, all of which were achieved since the establishment of the union.

