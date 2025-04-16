Open Menu

UN High Commissioner For Human Rights Calls For Full Implementation Of Security Council Resolution 1701

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 12:30 AM

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) Volker Türk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, has called on all parties involved in the conflict in southern Lebanon to fully respect and implement the commitments made under the ceasefire agreement and to work towards a permanent cessation of hostilities, in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.

In a press briefing held today in Geneva, Thameen Al-Kheetan, Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner, said that ongoing Israeli military operations in Lebanon continue to result in civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian infrastructure, raising serious concerns about the protection of civilians.

Khaitan stated that a preliminary review by the UN Human Rights Office indicates that at least 71 civilians have been killed by Israeli forces in Lebanon since the ceasefire took effect on 27th November last year, with more than 92,000 people still displaced from their homes.

He urged an immediate end to the violence and called for respect of international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution. He also emphasised the need for prompt, independent, and impartial investigations into all allegations of serious violations of international humanitarian law and for those responsible to be held accountable.

