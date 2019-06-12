UrduPoint.com
UN Human Rights Experts Call For Independent Investigation In Sudan

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 04:00 PM

UN experts said today they were seriously concerned that Sudan was sliding into a "human rights abyss", urging the Human Rights Council to establish an independent investigation into violations against peaceful protesters since the start of the year

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) UN experts said today they were seriously concerned that Sudan was sliding into a "human rights abyss", urging the Human Rights Council to establish an independent investigation into violations against peaceful protesters since the start of the year.

"Given the scale and seriousness of the reported human rights violations and the need to act quickly to prevent further escalation, we call on the Human Rights Council to establish an independent investigation into the human rights violations in Sudan and to actively monitor developments on the ground," said the experts appointed by the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The UN experts expressed alarm at reports of numerous deaths and injuries since 3rd June 2019.

"One of a state’s most fundamental duties is to protect life," they said. "In pursuing ordinary law enforcement operations, using force that may cost the life of a person cannot be justified. International law only allows Security officers to use lethal force as a last resort in order to protect themselves or others from death or serious injury.

"We urge the authorities to ensure that security forces handle protests in line with the country’s international human rights obligations and to carry out independent and thorough investigations."

