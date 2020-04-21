UN issues $350 million appeal to bolster COVID-19 ‘logistics backbone’

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) The heads of major UN humanitarian agencies and offices have launched an urgent appeal for US$350 million to support global aid hubs to help those most at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an open letter, heads of UN agencies, including among others, the World Health Organisation, WHO, and the World food Programme, WFP, along with the Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affair, OCHA, said cancelled flights and disrupted supply routes have prompted the appeal to enable a rapid scale-up of staff and supplies to places hardest hit by the virus.

Against the backdrop that developing countries, with the least ability to contain the coronavirus, could become repositories for the disease and may drive new COVID-19 waves around the world, the UN agency heads warned that without these facilities, "the global response could stutter to a halt."

The call also comes after Secretary-General António Guterres launched on 25th March, a $2 billion appeal for a Global Humanitarian Response Plan, only $550 million of which has been pledged to date, and on the heels of US President Donald Trump’s suspension of WHO funding, the UN agency heading the coronavirus fight.

The letter painted a picture of the coronavirus as the "most daunting challenge facing humanity since the second world war," pointing out that it "knows no borders, spares no country or continent, and strikes indiscriminately.

"

"In this race against an invisible enemy, all countries must fight back but not all begin from the same starting line," it spelled out, noting that in countries where the world’s most vulnerable need humanitarian aid and supplies to beat back the pandemic, "cancelled flights and disrupted supply routes hit disproportionately hard."

"It is in everyone’s interest to stop the virus from spreading unchecked, destroying lives and economies, and continuing to circle around the world," the letter stressed.

The services provided by WFP on behalf of the entire global humanitarian community, will enable "a swift, efficient response to COVID-19 for the most vulnerable people," promised the UN agency heads.

Noting that everyone around the world, is facing "the same mortal threat," they underscored that "every step that speeds delivery, saves lives."

"Now is the time to step up together, to prevent needless suffering, and to fulfil the promise of a better future for all," concluded the letter.