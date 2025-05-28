UN Labour Body Cuts Global Job Forecast Amid Economic Slowdown
Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2025 | 04:00 PM
GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) The United Nation's agency for labour on Wednesday cut its global employment forecast for job growth this year to 1.5% due to a worsening global economic outlook and trade tensions, Reuters reported.
Some 53 million jobs will be created this year, that is seven million less than previously thought as economic growth predictions were lowered to 2.8 percent, from 3.2 percent, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) said in a report.
"Economic uncertainty has been high in 2025, shaped by ongoing conflicts, geo-economic realignments, and trade-related disruptions," the report said.
Some of the 84 million jobs across 71 countries that are linked to US consumer demand are increasingly at risk of disruption due to trade tensions, the ILO said. Jobs in Canada and Mexico have the highest share of jobs exposed, it added.
"If geopolitical tensions and trade disruptions continue, and if we do not address fundamental questions that are reshaping the world of work, then they will most certainly have negative ripple effects on labour markets worldwide," said the ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo.
Recent Stories
UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid economic slowdown
DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets committee
World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks off in China
EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal
Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable solutions: Sri Lankan Labour M ..
DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacific & Middle East
Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in coming 5 years, says WMO
Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start in Gumi, South Korea
Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU in water, energy sectors
ADU hosts International Conference on Global Sustainable Development
DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agriculture and Food Security Data Pla ..
DAE signs definitive agreements to sell approximately 75 aircraft