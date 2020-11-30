UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Lauds UAE Logistical Support To Airlift Emergency Aid To Ethiopian Refugees In Sudan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:45 PM

UN lauds UAE logistical support to airlift emergency aid to Ethiopian refugees in Sudan

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2020) The UN refugee Agency has commended the UAE for supporting humanitarian efforts to airlift emergency aid and supplies to Ethiopian refugees in Sudan.

Spokesperson of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR, Babar Baloch, told a news briefing in Geneva that a plane carrying 32 tons of UNHCR emergency aid from global stockpile in Dubai landed in Khartoum on Friday. Another airlift is scheduled to leave Dubai on Monday with 100 tons of additional relief items. UNHCR’s global stockpile is hosted by the International Humanitarian City in Dubai, IHC. ''In total, we plan to send four airlifts,'' he added.

The cargo included 5,000 blankets, 4,500 solar lamps, 2,900 mosquito nets, 200 plastic sheets and 200 plastic rolls. A second airlift will carry 1,275 family tents and 10 prefabricated warehouses. This aid will meet the immediate shelter needs of more than 16,000 people.

''The transportation costs of both flights were generously covered by the Government of United Arab Emirates,'' he said.

The United Arab Emirates announced last week allocating AED 18.4 million (US$5.0 million) in support of the recently arrived Ethiopian refugees in Sudan.

Since the start of fighting in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region in early November, he noted, more than 43,000 refugees have crossed into Sudan seeking protection and shelter, adding that the UNHCR needs more funds and Sudan needs international support urgently to help refugees almost half of whom are children.

Inside Tigray region concerns are growing for the safety of civilians in the conflict, particularly in its capital of Mekele, home to more than 500,000 people.

UNHCR remains concerned as the humanitarian situation continues to worsen in Tigray, including for those displaced and for some 96,000 Eritrean refugees who will run out of food as soon as Monday if supplies cannot reach them.''We join other humanitarian agencies to reiterate our call for the protection of civilians and immediate humanitarian access in order to resume the delivery of life sustaining assistance, the UN agency said.

Related Topics

United Nations UAE Dubai Mekele Khartoum Geneva Ethiopia Sudan United Arab Emirates UAE Dirham November Islamabad High Court Family From Government Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

Samsung Internet 13.0 Takes Your Browsing Experien ..

3 minutes ago

Khalid Khurshid Khan elected as 3rd minister of Gi ..

5 minutes ago

Raza Hasan sent home after Covid-19 protocol breac ..

10 minutes ago

OIC must compel India to reverse post-August 5 act ..

14 minutes ago

MediaTek to start a new era of 5G connectivity in ..

32 minutes ago

Asian Chess Federation marks 30th Anniversary

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.