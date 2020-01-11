UrduPoint.com
Sat 11th January 2020 | 08:45 PM

UN lauds UAE's readiness to implement 2nd phase of Peacekeeping Training Programme for Women

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2020) The President of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, hailed the UAE's implementation of the second phase of the Peacekeeping Training Programme for Women in Africa and Asia, after carrying out the first phase of the programme for Arab women.

In his remarks after visiting the General Women's Union, GWU, today, Bande lauded the role played by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, for training a group of Arab women in peacekeeping, thanks to the unwavering support provided to women in the UAE.

He said that the UN has chosen the UAE as the first country to undertake this distinguished task, due to its pioneering record in supporting women and providing humanitarian aid to the needy in many regions of the world.

Meanwhile, the President of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly received Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations, along with Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the GWU, along with other officials.

Al Suwaidi welcomed the UN official and briefed him over the steps taken to implement the second phase of the training programme of a number of women in Africa and Asia on peacekeeping operations sponsored by Sheikha Fatima.

Al Suwaidi said that the UAE, under the wise leadership of Sheikha Fatima, is paying close attention to a group of trained women and provides them with all the facilities necessary to achieve success.

Bande toured the GWU's facilities and expressed his admiration at the efforts being made by the union to support and empower women from all walks of life, under the chairmanship of Sheikha Fatima.

