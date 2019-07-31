UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Marks World Day Against Trafficking In Persons With Call To Step Up Action

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 02:00 AM

UN marks World Day against Trafficking in Persons with call to step up action

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) Human trafficking is a crime that affects every country. It thrives in situations where the rule of law is weak and people lack opportunities. On World Day against Trafficking in Persons on 30 July, the United Nations is calling for increased action to protect victims and hold perpetrators to account.

"Traffickers and terrorist groups prey on the vulnerable, from people in poverty to those caught up in war or who face discrimination,'" said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his message for the day. "Armed conflict, displacement, climate change, natural disasters and poverty exacerbate the vulnerabilities and desperation that enable trafficking to flourish," he said.

''The Sustainable Development Goals include clear targets to prevent abuse and exploitation, to eliminate all forms of violence against all women and girls, and to eradicate forced labour and child labour.

On this World Day against Trafficking in Persons, let us reaffirm our commitment to stop criminals from ruthlessly exploiting people for profit and to help victims rebuild their lives.'' According to the latest Global Report on Trafficking in Persons, nearly three quarters of all detected trafficking victims worldwide are female and thirty per cent are children. Most detected victims are trafficked for sexual exploitation.

"Human trafficking is a crime and violation that should have no place in our world. Yet 225,000 trafficking victims were detected between 2003 and 2016, and there are many, many more hidden victims who need our help," said the Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime,UNODC, Yury Fedotov.

Marking the day in Vienna, UNODC organized a high-level global event with government ministers, ambassadors and civil society representatives sharing effective responses to counter human trafficking.

Related Topics

Terrorist World United Nations Drugs Civil Society Vienna July Criminals Women 2016 Event All From Government Labour

Recent Stories

Advisory Council for the Arabic Language reviews e ..

2 hours ago

Increase in revenue generation cannot be done at c ..

2 hours ago

"Paigham-e-Pakistan" depicts Islam's narrative on ..

2 hours ago

Govt developing uniform certification regime: Shaf ..

2 hours ago

Zero tolerance policy to be adopted for eradicatio ..

2 hours ago

'Amateur' Capital One hack stuns security communit ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.