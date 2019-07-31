UN marks World Day against Trafficking in Persons with call to step up action

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) Human trafficking is a crime that affects every country. It thrives in situations where the rule of law is weak and people lack opportunities. On World Day against Trafficking in Persons on 30 July, the United Nations is calling for increased action to protect victims and hold perpetrators to account.

"Traffickers and terrorist groups prey on the vulnerable, from people in poverty to those caught up in war or who face discrimination,'" said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his message for the day. "Armed conflict, displacement, climate change, natural disasters and poverty exacerbate the vulnerabilities and desperation that enable trafficking to flourish," he said.

''The Sustainable Development Goals include clear targets to prevent abuse and exploitation, to eliminate all forms of violence against all women and girls, and to eradicate forced labour and child labour.

On this World Day against Trafficking in Persons, let us reaffirm our commitment to stop criminals from ruthlessly exploiting people for profit and to help victims rebuild their lives.'' According to the latest Global Report on Trafficking in Persons, nearly three quarters of all detected trafficking victims worldwide are female and thirty per cent are children. Most detected victims are trafficked for sexual exploitation.

"Human trafficking is a crime and violation that should have no place in our world. Yet 225,000 trafficking victims were detected between 2003 and 2016, and there are many, many more hidden victims who need our help," said the Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime,UNODC, Yury Fedotov.

Marking the day in Vienna, UNODC organized a high-level global event with government ministers, ambassadors and civil society representatives sharing effective responses to counter human trafficking.