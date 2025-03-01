UN Ocean Forum To Discuss Ocean Economy, Sustainable Use Of Marine Resources
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2025 | 02:48 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2025) GENEVA, 1st March, 2025 (WAM) – The 5th UN Ocean Forum will unite global leaders, experts and stakeholders to align trade and economic policies with ocean sustainability and the sustainable use of marine resources.
The ocean is essential to all life. It sustains biodiversity, regulates the climate and generates oxygen while supporting food security, creating jobs and driving global trade. But climate change, overfishing and pollution threaten marine ecosystems and the 600 million people worldwide who rely on fisheries for their livelihoods.
From 3 to 5 March, the 5th Ocean Forum will feature a high-level segment opened by UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan and five thematic sessions focused on:
Trade trends
Nationally Determined Contributions for ocean sectors
South-South trade
Innovative marine products
Blue finance
UNCTAD says the ocean economy is growing fast, creating new opportunities, particularly for developing countries and vulnerable coastal communities.
The ocean economy is outpacing other sectors, expanding 2.
5 times since 1995 compared to 1.9 times for the global economy.
Ocean trade in goods and services hit a record of $2.2 trillion in exports in 2023, showing a strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
South-South trade in fisheries is surging, with Primary fish exports growing 43% to $19 billion from 2021 to 2023, while processed fish exports soared 89% to $23 billion in the same period.
Marine-based substitutes for plastics offer a $10.8 billion market opportunity that can help cut plastic pollution while creating new business avenues.
However, governance gaps and mounting environmental and climate pressures threaten the ocean economy’s long-term sustainability.
The ocean economy accounts for 11% of global CO2 emissions yet remains one of the least-funded Sustainable Development Goal areas. Goal 14 (live under water) requires $175 billion annually, but only $30 billion has been disbursed since 2010. $22 billion in harmful fishing subsidies continue to deplete fish stocks and threaten marine biodiversity.
Recent Stories
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on I ..
China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February
Chinese researchers invent power-free device to separate plasma from whole blood
S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in February
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah completes preparations for Ramadan
Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain completes preparation for Ramadan
Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation carries out seven Ramadan initiatives ..
Abu Dhabi Customs records 72% pre-arrival customs clearance rate in 2024
Hamdan bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi
UAE, Iran discuss ways to deepen cooperation
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy hosts Energy & Water Forum
More Stories From Middle East
-
UN Secretary-General congratulates Muslims on advent of Ramadan3 minutes ago
-
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Islamic nations on adve ..3 minutes ago
-
South Korean institutions' foreign securities holdings hit all-time high in 20243 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Independence Day4 minutes ago
-
China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February4 minutes ago
-
UN Ocean Forum to discuss ocean economy, sustainable use of marine resources4 minutes ago
-
World Bank approves $100 mn project to strengthen higher education in Tunisia4 minutes ago
-
Chinese researchers invent power-free device to separate plasma from whole blood4 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in February4 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah completes preparations for Ramadan4 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain completes preparation for Ramadan5 minutes ago
-
Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation carries out seven Ramadan initiatives in UAE, overseas5 minutes ago