UN Office in Geneva announces nine COVID-19 cases

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2020) The United Nations Office in Geneva has announced nine cases of coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic among its staff.

The UN office confirmed that, in every case, all precautionary measures are being taken, appropriate medical follow-up has been put in place and agreed protocols with the host country are being followed.

The United Nations is working closely with the Government of Switzerland and the World Health Organisation on prevention and preparedness in the country.