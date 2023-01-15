ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2023) Martha Pobee, United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Africa, hailed the efforts of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) (Mother of the Nation), in empowering Emirati women.

Pobee also lauded the efforts of the GWU and its services to support women and promote their capabilities in all sectors.

This was stated when Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the GWU received the United Nations official at GWU's headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

They discussed relations and joint coordination in all domains and women-related sectors during the meeting.

Pobee was briefed on the efforts of the GWU to enhance women's global agenda, peace and security through Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak's initiatives to empower women in peace and security.

The meeting also tackled the UAE's achievements to support and empower women in light of the support of the wise leadership and the directives of Sheikha Fatima.