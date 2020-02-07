UrduPoint.com
UN Official Hails UAE's Hosting Of Tenth World Urban Forum

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 01:15 AM

UN official hails UAE's hosting of tenth World Urban Forum

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2020) Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, UN Habitat, Maimunah Sharif has hailed Abu Dhabi's hosting of the tenth World Urban Forum 2020, WUF10, which is deemed the world’s most important conference on sustainable cities.

The UN official added in an exclusive interview with the Emirates news Agency, WAM, that Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the tenth session of the forum, which is being held for the first time in the Arab region, reflects the UAE’s leading position and global reputation in hosting international events.

Sharif added Abu Dhabi is an ideal model for sustainable urban development, as it has demonstrated its ability to develop its strategic growth in a sustainable manner as the urban environment in the emirate is characterised by its unique urban identity.

The forum is an important platform that contributes to achieving the goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and an opportunity to study the main challenges facing methods to plan and manage municipalities to fulfill their role as a major driver in sustainable development and contribute to the implementation of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, she indicated.

The UN official noted that the UN-Habitat, since 2002, has been sponsoring the organisation of this forum every two years, referring that holding it for the first time in the Arab region represents a historic moment with global participation, especially in light of registering more than 17,000 participants to attend this event, mostly from Asia, Africa and the Arab world.

