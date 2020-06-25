ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2020) Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of UN Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka hailed the UAE's continued support to the UN and its commitment to support women's empowerment and gender equality file.

She also extended thanks to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, for her efforts to empower women.

Mlambo-Ngcuka praised Sheikha Fatima's support for the women, peace and security dossiers.

Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of UN Women congratulated Sheikha Fatima on the graduation of the 2nd batch of the Women, Peace and Security Training programme, which included 223 participants from 11 African, Asian and Arab countries, that was successfully completed despite of the exceptional circumstances the world is going through due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The programme received positive feedback at UN level as well as other relevant international bodies.

She also spoke about the UAE's pivotal and inspiring role in supporting the response plans of the pandemic at the national and international levels, praising the country's efforts and continuous support for humanitarian relief efforts all over the world.

Mlambo-Ngcuka briefed Sheikha Fatima on the role of UN-Women in developing action plans aimed at easing the effects of the crisis on women and girls, and ensuring that long-term recovery plans have positive impacts on women worldwide.