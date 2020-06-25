UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Official Lauds Sheikha Fatima's Role In Supporting Women's Empowerment

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 02:15 AM

UN official lauds Sheikha Fatima's role in supporting women's empowerment

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2020) Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of UN Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka hailed the UAE's continued support to the UN and its commitment to support women's empowerment and gender equality file.

She also extended thanks to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, for her efforts to empower women.

Mlambo-Ngcuka praised Sheikha Fatima's support for the women, peace and security dossiers.

Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of UN Women congratulated Sheikha Fatima on the graduation of the 2nd batch of the Women, Peace and Security Training programme, which included 223 participants from 11 African, Asian and Arab countries, that was successfully completed despite of the exceptional circumstances the world is going through due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The programme received positive feedback at UN level as well as other relevant international bodies.

She also spoke about the UAE's pivotal and inspiring role in supporting the response plans of the pandemic at the national and international levels, praising the country's efforts and continuous support for humanitarian relief efforts all over the world.

Mlambo-Ngcuka briefed Sheikha Fatima on the role of UN-Women in developing action plans aimed at easing the effects of the crisis on women and girls, and ensuring that long-term recovery plans have positive impacts on women worldwide.

Related Topics

World United Nations UAE Women Family All From Asia Arab

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Finland di ..

1 minute ago

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

1 hour ago

Dubai leads global FDI destinations in readiness a ..

2 hours ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, urges people to co ..

3 hours ago

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.