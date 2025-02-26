Open Menu

UN Official Urges Action To Address Gaza's Immense Needs

Published February 26, 2025

UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense needs

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) Sigrid Kaag, UN Special Coordinator for the middle East Peace Process, urged the international community to urgently address the immense and immediate needs of Gaza's population, stressing that Palestinian civilians must be able to resume their lives, rebuild, and construct their future in Gaza.

"The Middle East today is undergoing rapid transformation -- its scope and impact remain uncertain, but it also presents a historic opportunity," Kaag told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

She added, "The people of the region can emerge from this period with peace, security, and dignity. However, this may be our last chance to achieve the two-state solution."

Highlighting the scale of destruction, Kaag cited an assessment by the World Bank, EU, and UN, which estimated that $53 billion will be needed for recovery and reconstruction.

She also updated the Council on humanitarian efforts, noting that aid deliveries had increased since the ceasefire took effect on 19th January.

"The UN is ready to support reconstruction efforts. Palestinian civilians must be able to resume their lives, to rebuild, and to construct their future in Gaza. There can be no question of forced displacement," she emphasised.

While international attention is focused on Gaza, Kaag warned that violence is escalating in the West Bank. She also reported Israel's advancement of plans for 2,000 new housing units, the continued expansion of settlements and the accelerated eviction and demolition.

"These developments along with continued calls for annexation, present an existential threat to the prospect of a viable and independent Palestinian State and thereby the two-state solution," Kaag warned.

