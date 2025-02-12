Open Menu

UN Officials Denounce Trump’s Gaza Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 02:00 AM

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) United Nations officials have condemned the idea of deporting people from Gaza, noting it’s strictly prohibited under international law.

More than 20 United Nations human rights experts, including Francesca Albanese, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, have condemned what they described as the horrific threats made by US President Donald Trump to seize and take control of Gaza and forcibly relocate the Palestinian population elsewhere using military force if necessary.

The experts stated that such blatant violations by a major power would break global taboos and encourage other states to seize foreign lands, with devastating consequences for peace and human rights worldwide.

Albanese has labelled US President Donald Trump's plan to take control of Gaza as "nonsense".

