UN Outraged By Loss Of WFP Staffer In Yemen
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 02:15 AM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) The United Nations World food Programme said Tuesday one of its staffers has died in a Yemeni prison three weeks after his detention in northern Yemen.
The announcement came a day after the UN suspended its operations in the rebel’s stronghold in northern Yemen, over security concerns.
“Heartbroken and outraged by the tragic loss of WFP team member, Ahmed, who lost his life while arbitrarily detained in Yemen,” WFP executive director Cindy McCain wrote on the social media platform X.
