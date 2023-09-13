Open Menu

UN Peacekeeping Police Chiefs Workshop Begins Tomorrow In Abu Dhabi

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2023 | 08:15 PM

UN peacekeeping police chiefs workshop begins tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2023) An international workshop, titled “Managing the Performance of UN Police Commanders in Peacekeeping Operations”, is set to begin tomorrow in Abu Dhabi, and run until 17th September, featuring wide international participation.

Held in the UAE for the second year in a row, the event will feature key addresses from the UAE representative, United Nations officials, and prominent figures within the United Nations peace operations missions, from all over the world.

The workshop tackles various aspects, such as developments in the performance and fundamental principles guiding the United Nations peacekeeping forces. These forces play a crucial humanitarian role across multiple regions and global hotspots, dedicated to serving humanity, addressing peace-related concerns, and facilitating the resolution of international conflicts among belligerent factions.

Moreover, the workshop explores avenues to bolster support from nations and international organisations, ensuring the sustainability and facilitation of peacekeeping operations.

Distinguished speakers at the workshop will tackle a number of topics, including the adaptation to changing operational environments for peacekeeping forces, opportunities for enhancing their effectiveness, challenges related to modernisation and development, and the establishment of operational benchmarks for performance evaluation.

Related Topics

Resolution World Police United Nations UAE Abu Dhabi September Event All From

Recent Stories

Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, A visit t ..

Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, A visit to the exhibition entitled "The ..

7 minutes ago
 Crackdown against electricity theft underway in Ba ..

Crackdown against electricity theft underway in Bahawalpur

19 minutes ago
 Awareness session held to start enrollment drive i ..

Awareness session held to start enrollment drive in Charsadda

20 minutes ago
 SNGPL disconnects 20 gas connections over illegal ..

SNGPL disconnects 20 gas connections over illegal compressor use

34 minutes ago
 Addl. IGP, Commissioner visit CPLC office

Addl. IGP, Commissioner visit CPLC office

34 minutes ago
 Chance of more monsoon rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ..

Chance of more monsoon rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Friday

35 minutes ago
IT education vital for youth today: Governor Punja ..

IT education vital for youth today: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

35 minutes ago
 Pollution control responsibility of everyone: DG P ..

Pollution control responsibility of everyone: DG Punjab Industries

30 minutes ago
 Dengue surge: Punjab battles rising cases with swi ..

Dengue surge: Punjab battles rising cases with swift measures

30 minutes ago
 South Punjab gears up for student council election ..

South Punjab gears up for student council elections with over 1.1 m voters

30 minutes ago
 Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) witnesses 21% growth in Au ..

30 minutes ago
 PM directs to reconstruct, improve GB's communicat ..

PM directs to reconstruct, improve GB's communication infrastructure

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East