UN peacekeeping police chiefs workshop begins tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2023) An international workshop, titled “Managing the Performance of UN Police Commanders in Peacekeeping Operations”, is set to begin tomorrow in Abu Dhabi, and run until 17th September, featuring wide international participation.

Held in the UAE for the second year in a row, the event will feature key addresses from the UAE representative, United Nations officials, and prominent figures within the United Nations peace operations missions, from all over the world.

The workshop tackles various aspects, such as developments in the performance and fundamental principles guiding the United Nations peacekeeping forces. These forces play a crucial humanitarian role across multiple regions and global hotspots, dedicated to serving humanity, addressing peace-related concerns, and facilitating the resolution of international conflicts among belligerent factions.

Moreover, the workshop explores avenues to bolster support from nations and international organisations, ensuring the sustainability and facilitation of peacekeeping operations.

Distinguished speakers at the workshop will tackle a number of topics, including the adaptation to changing operational environments for peacekeeping forces, opportunities for enhancing their effectiveness, challenges related to modernisation and development, and the establishment of operational benchmarks for performance evaluation.